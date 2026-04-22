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Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Solitario Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Solitario Resources shares moved above their 200-day moving average of $0.73, trading as high as $0.9110 and last at $0.8780 on volume of 131,249, a potential bullish technical signal.
  • HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating with a $1.20 price target, and the stock's consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a $1.20 consensus target.
  • The company has a market capitalization of about $80.96 million, a negative P/E (‑17.56) and 18.23% institutional ownership after several recent new or increased stakes by firms like Citadel and Total Wealth Planning.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL - Get Free Report) TSE: SLR passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.9110. Solitario Resources shares last traded at $0.8780, with a volume of 131,249 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Solitario Resources in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Solitario Resources by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,018 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solitario Resources during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 610,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company's stock.

About Solitario Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario's work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company's project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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