Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL - Get Free Report) TSE: SLR passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.9110. Solitario Resources shares last traded at $0.8780, with a volume of 131,249 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Solitario Resources in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Solitario Resources by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,018 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solitario Resources during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 610,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company's stock.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario's work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company's project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

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