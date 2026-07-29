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Solitario Resources (XPL) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Solitario Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Solitario Resources is expected to report quarterly earnings before the market opens on August 5, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.01 per share—matching its previous quarter’s result.
  • XPL shares recently traded at $0.73, with a market capitalization of approximately $67.9 million and a 52-week range of $0.54 to $0.98.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $1.20, while institutional investors own 18.23% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL - Get Free Report) TSE: SLR will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL - Get Free Report) TSE: SLR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Solitario Resources to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solitario Resources Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Solitario Resources has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Solitario Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Solitario Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,018 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,751 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,706 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 178,035 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Solitario Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solitario Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPL

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario's work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company's project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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