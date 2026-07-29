Solitario Resources (XPL) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL - Get Free Report) TSE: SLR will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL - Get Free Report) TSE: SLR last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Solitario Resources to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Solitario Resources Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Solitario Resources has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Solitario Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Solitario Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,018 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,751 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,706 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 178,035 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Solitario Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solitario Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPL

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario's work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company's project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

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