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Solomon Moshkevich Sells 1,204 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Natera logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,204 Natera shares for approximately $305,900 at an average price of $254.07. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding, leaving him with 132,429 shares.
  • Analyst outlook remains positive: Natera has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $267.83, with Morgan Stanley setting the highest cited target at $310.
  • Stock and ownership: Natera shares recently traded at $253.82, up 0.6%, while hedge funds and other institutional investors own approximately 99.9% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Natera.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.07, for a total transaction of $305,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,646,236.03. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,010 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.49, for a total value of $263,094.90.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.90, for a total value of $818,700.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $655,290.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $335,091.68.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $693,564.45.

Natera Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 925,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,572. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $288.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $244.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research set a $275.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Natera by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Natera by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

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