Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Short Interest Update

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,325,520 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the June 30th total of 5,601,968 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $75.00 price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of SOLS stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solstice Advanced Mat by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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