Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SOLS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Solstice Advanced Mat to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Solstice Advanced Mat from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

SOLS stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $90.80.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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