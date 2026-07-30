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Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Solstice Advanced Mat logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Solstice Advanced Mat raised or reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance at EPS of $2.75–$2.95 and revenue of $4.1–$4.2 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $2.64 EPS and approximately $4.1 billion in revenue.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with seven Buy ratings and four Holds producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $80.50.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, or $0.30 annualized, representing a 0.5% yield; shares opened at $55.66, well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Solstice Advanced Mat.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SOLS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Solstice Advanced Mat to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Solstice Advanced Mat from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

SOLS stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $90.80.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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