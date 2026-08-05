Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Solstice Advanced Mat from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solstice Advanced Mat currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.25.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SOLS opened at $63.52 on Monday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $90.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Solstice Advanced Mat had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Solstice Advanced Mat by 10.1% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 7,113 shares of the company's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 1st quarter worth $2,628,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,775 shares of the company's stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Solstice Advanced Mat by 38.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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