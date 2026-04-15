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SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
SOLV Energy logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • KeyCorp raised its price target on SOLV Energy to $36 (from $34) and keeps an "overweight" rating, implying about a 5.98% upside from the current share price.
  • Multiple firms (including UBS, Guggenheim, TD Cowen and Jefferies) recently initiated coverage with mostly buy ratings; overall there are ten Buys and one Hold, and the consensus price target is $35.30 with an average rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • The company posted a strong quarter with an earnings beat — $0.30 EPS vs. $0.15 consensus — and revenue rising about 80% year‑over‑year.
  • Interested in SOLV Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MWH. UBS Group started coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded SOLV Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWH

SOLV Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MWH opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. SOLV Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.22.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. SOLV Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About SOLV Energy

(Get Free Report)

SOLV Energy NASDAQ: MWH is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

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Analyst Recommendations for SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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