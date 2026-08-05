Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.15 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

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Solventum Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SOLV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.26. 1,547,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. Solventum has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $88.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solventum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Solventum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,344,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,759,000 after purchasing an additional 124,490 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Solventum by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 959,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,930,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,174,000 after acquiring an additional 96,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,610,000 after acquiring an additional 193,154 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,596,490 shares of the company's stock worth $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the period.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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