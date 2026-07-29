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Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Solventum logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Solventum reached a new 52-week high of $88.24, up 2.3%, with its market capitalization reaching approximately $15.26 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: seven analysts rate the stock a Buy, five recommend Hold, and one recommends Sell, resulting in an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.
  • Solventum beat quarterly expectations with adjusted EPS of $1.48 versus the $1.35 consensus and revenue of $2.01 billion, although revenue declined 3% year over year. Analysts expect about $6.58 in EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Solventum.

Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.24 and last traded at $88.2450, with a volume of 667273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Stock Up 2.3%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Solventum's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLV. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Solventum by 61.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 396 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 339 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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