Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.100-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SOLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

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Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE SOLV traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,552,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. Solventum has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $88.65.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Solventum by 1,482.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Solventum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,930,010 shares of the company's stock worth $232,174,000 after buying an additional 96,236 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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