Solventum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SOLV)

Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,171 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,153% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.

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Solventum Stock Performance

SOLV traded up $6.10 on Tuesday, hitting $86.57. 535,453 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. Solventum has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.Solventum's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Solventum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,540 shares of the company's stock worth $35,225,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Solventum by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 462,417 shares of the company's stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 158,242 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Solventum by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 6,220,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,880,000 after acquiring an additional 702,461 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solventum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Report on Solventum

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Further Reading

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