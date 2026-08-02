Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

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A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sonida Senior Living from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Sonida Senior Living from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Sonida Senior Living from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Sonida Senior Living in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDA

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonida Senior Living

In related news, Director Benjamin P. Harris sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $93,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $343,957.72. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonida Senior Living

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonida Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sonida Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonida Senior Living Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SNDA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $38.25. Sonida Senior Living has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.72). Sonida Senior Living had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonida Senior Living will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

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