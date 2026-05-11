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Sonova (SONVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Sonova logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Sonova is expected to report quarterly earnings on Monday, May 18, with analysts forecasting $1.44 per share in earnings and $2.4803 billion in revenue.
  • The stock recently opened at $45.99, trading near its 50-day moving average of $46.75 and below its 200-day moving average of $50.55, while its 52-week range runs from $42.26 to $68.76.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive overall, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” despite recent downgrades and upgrades from firms including Jefferies, Zacks Research, and BNP Paribas Exane.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sonova.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $2.4803 billion for the quarter.

Sonova Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $45.99 on Monday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonova from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonova from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Sonova from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on SONVY

Sonova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonova AG OTCMKTS: SONVY is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.

Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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