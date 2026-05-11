Sonova (SONVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $2.4803 billion for the quarter.

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Sonova Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $45.99 on Monday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonova from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonova from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Sonova from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Sonova Company Profile

Sonova AG OTCMKTS: SONVY is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.

Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.

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