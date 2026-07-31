Sony Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Sony NYSE: SONY reported record first-quarter sales and operating income for fiscal 2026, raised its full-year sales, operating income and net-income forecasts, and said it expects most of an estimated ¥80 billion in U.S. tariff refunds to benefit results during the current fiscal year.

For the quarter ended June 30, consolidated sales rose 8% year over year to ¥2.84 trillion, while operating income increased 40% to ¥476.5 billion. Net income climbed 32% to ¥342.2 billion. CFO Lin Tao said sales and operating income were both first-quarter records.

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Sony lifted its fiscal-year sales forecast by 2% to ¥12.5 trillion and raised its operating-income outlook by 8% to ¥1.72 trillion. Its net-income forecast increased 4% to ¥1.21 trillion, while the operating cash flow outlook remained unchanged at ¥1.5 trillion.

Tao said Sony expects approximately ¥80 billion in refunds of U.S. tariffs paid by the group during the fiscal year. Most of that amount was incorporated into the higher consolidated operating-income forecast. During the investor question-and-answer session, management said roughly 70% of the expected refund was recognized in the first quarter, with the largest share benefiting the Game & Network Services business and the remainder going to Imaging & Sensing Solutions.

Earthquake Impact Not Included in Forecast

The company said its semiconductor facilities in Kumamoto Prefecture and neighboring regions were affected by the July 28 Kumamoto earthquake. Sony reported no casualties other than several minor injuries.

The Kumamoto Technology Center in Kikuyo Town, which was near the epicenter and experienced seismic intensity of 5+, suspended production immediately after the quake. Tao said the site was scheduled to gradually resume production beginning Aug. 4 and return to pre-earthquake output levels by mid-August. Production had already resumed at sites in Nagasaki, Oita and Kagoshima, where Sony said there was no significant damage to buildings or equipment.

Sony did not include earthquake effects in its full-year outlook because the financial impact could not yet be reasonably estimated. Tao said the company did not expect the event to have a major effect on full-year semiconductor results, citing a lower level of damage than the Kumamoto earthquake a decade earlier, strengthened seismic resistance at facilities and lessons from prior business-continuity planning.

Gaming Profit Rises as Sony Plans Disc Production End

Game & Network Services first-quarter sales were essentially flat at ¥937.1 billion, while operating income rose 37% to ¥202 billion. The profit increase was primarily driven by U.S. tariff refunds, partly offset by higher costs, including investment in the next-generation platform and restructuring expenses.

Sony increased its full-year G&NS sales outlook by 3% to ¥4.54 trillion, primarily due to foreign exchange rates, and raised its operating-income forecast by 10% to ¥660 billion. The company also cited tariff refunds and additional cost improvements.

Monthly active users across the PlayStation platform rose 2% year over year to a June record of 125 million accounts. Total play time declined 4%, which management attributed to a comparison period that benefited from season updates to major titles and new hit releases. Tao said engagement remained solid and could improve as major first- and third-party titles are scheduled for release toward the end of the calendar year.

Sony said it has secured the memory required to meet projected PS5 sales volume in the current fiscal year and continues to expect hardware profitability comparable with the prior year.

During the media session, Tao confirmed Sony will stop manufacturing game discs from January 2028. She said the decision reflected broader digitalization of content and that the company does not currently anticipate a negative business impact because a large share of content sales is already digital. Sony said it will continue discussions with retailers and take regional differences into account, noting that North American retailers already sell packages containing digital codes rather than discs.

Music and Image Sensors Deliver Record Quarterly Profits

The Music segment posted a 21% increase in sales to ¥562 billion and a 14% increase in operating income to a first-quarter record of ¥105.9 billion. Sony cited foreign exchange, higher live-event revenue and increased recorded-music streaming revenue.

On a U.S.-dollar basis, recorded-music streaming revenue rose 10% and music-publishing streaming revenue increased 8%. Tao said streams of Michael Jackson songs increased to about four times their pre-film-release level following the global success of the movie Michael.

Sony raised its Music sales forecast 2% to ¥2.19 trillion and its operating-income forecast 5% to ¥420 billion, citing foreign exchange and consolidation of Recognition Music Group.

Imaging & Sensing Solutions sales rose 26% to ¥512.7 billion, while operating income increased approximately 2.3 times to a first-quarter record of ¥122.2 billion. Higher average selling prices for mobile sensors and foreign exchange contributed to the result.

The company raised the segment’s sales forecast by 2% to ¥2.11 trillion and operating-income forecast by 5% to ¥420 billion. However, Sony said it remains cautious on the second half because memory-market conditions could affect high-end smartphone shipments. It expects full-year mobile-sensor revenue to decline slightly from the prior fiscal year.

Sony also said discussions with TSMC toward definitive agreements for a next-generation image-sensor development and manufacturing partnership were progressing smoothly. The company included roughly ¥10 billion of additional fiscal-year costs for preparations related to the prospective joint venture.

Other Business Updates

Pictures sales declined 4% to ¥315.1 billion, reflecting fewer television-series deliveries, while operating income rose 33% to ¥24.8 billion as theatrical marketing costs decreased. Sony raised its segment operating-income forecast by 3% to ¥150 billion. Crunchyroll subscribers continued to grow beyond the more than 21 million reported at the end of March, according to Tao.

Entertainment, Technology & Services sales rose 2% to ¥543.9 billion and operating income was essentially flat at ¥42.6 billion. Sony maintained its full-year forecast for the segment, while noting continued memory-price increases as a challenge.

Sony said it had repurchased approximately ¥120 billion of shares through the end of June under the repurchase facility established in May.

About Sony (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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