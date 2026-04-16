SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) CEO Sells $87,365.00 in Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $87,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,646,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,835. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $213,919.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $20,939.24.

On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $12,610.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $21,398.22.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 125,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,146. The company has a market cap of $350.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.04. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.The company had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SOPH

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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