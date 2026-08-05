SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Chairman Sells $138,400.00 in Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,472,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,031,928.24. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jurgi Camblong sold 20,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 24,381 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $153,356.49.

On Friday, July 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $47,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,685 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $93,376.80.

On Monday, July 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 22,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $118,051.50.

On Thursday, June 25th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,373 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $7,826.10.

On Friday, June 26th, Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $290,400.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $44,540.00.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts: Sign Up

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 721,997 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: AstraZeneca collaboration: SOPHiA GENETICS entered a multiyear global agreement with AstraZeneca to develop, validate and commercialize two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The deal could expand SOPH’s role in pharmaceutical clinical development and create longer-term commercial opportunities. SOPHiA GENETICS Enters Collaboration to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Precision Oncology Therapies

SOPHiA GENETICS entered a multiyear global agreement with AstraZeneca to develop, validate and commercialize two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The deal could expand SOPH’s role in pharmaceutical clinical development and create longer-term commercial opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Higher full-year outlook: Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the roughly $93.4 million consensus estimate. The company is also targeting adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end. SOPHiA GENETICS Outlines 2026 Revenue Outlook

Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the roughly $93.4 million consensus estimate. The company is also targeting adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and analyst support: Second-quarter revenue increased 27% year over year to $23.3 million, surpassing the $21.7 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA losses improved 27% year over year to $8.8 million. HC Wainwright raised its price target from $12 to $14 and BTIG lifted its target from $8 to $9; both firms maintained Buy ratings.

Second-quarter revenue increased 27% year over year to $23.3 million, surpassing the $21.7 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA losses improved 27% year over year to $8.8 million. HC Wainwright raised its price target from $12 to $14 and BTIG lifted its target from $8 to $9; both firms maintained Buy ratings. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and ongoing losses: SOPHiA GENETICS reported a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share, missing the $0.21 consensus loss estimate. Net loss remained $22.4 million, while reported gross margin declined to 64.6% from 67.0% a year earlier. These results may be driving caution despite the improved revenue outlook. SOPHiA GENETICS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOPH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter worth $2,157,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth $1,772,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider SOPHiA GENETICS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SOPHiA GENETICS wasn't on the list.

While SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here