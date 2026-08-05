SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Zhenyu Xu Sells 10,000 Shares

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) insider Zhenyu Xu sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 600,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,158,138.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Zhenyu Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Zhenyu Xu sold 4,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Zhenyu Xu sold 7,393 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $38,221.81.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 7.9%

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 721,997 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. On average, analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SOPH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More SOPHiA GENETICS News

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: AstraZeneca collaboration: SOPHiA GENETICS entered a multiyear global agreement with AstraZeneca to develop, validate and commercialize two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The deal could expand SOPH’s role in pharmaceutical clinical development and create longer-term commercial opportunities. SOPHiA GENETICS Enters Collaboration to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Precision Oncology Therapies

SOPHiA GENETICS entered a multiyear global agreement with AstraZeneca to develop, validate and commercialize two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The deal could expand SOPH’s role in pharmaceutical clinical development and create longer-term commercial opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Higher full-year outlook: Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the roughly $93.4 million consensus estimate. The company is also targeting adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end. SOPHiA GENETICS Outlines 2026 Revenue Outlook

Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the roughly $93.4 million consensus estimate. The company is also targeting adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and analyst support: Second-quarter revenue increased 27% year over year to $23.3 million, surpassing the $21.7 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA losses improved 27% year over year to $8.8 million. HC Wainwright raised its price target from $12 to $14 and BTIG lifted its target from $8 to $9; both firms maintained Buy ratings.

Second-quarter revenue increased 27% year over year to $23.3 million, surpassing the $21.7 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA losses improved 27% year over year to $8.8 million. HC Wainwright raised its price target from $12 to $14 and BTIG lifted its target from $8 to $9; both firms maintained Buy ratings. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and ongoing losses: SOPHiA GENETICS reported a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share, missing the $0.21 consensus loss estimate. Net loss remained $22.4 million, while reported gross margin declined to 64.6% from 67.0% a year earlier. These results may be driving caution despite the improved revenue outlook. SOPHiA GENETICS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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