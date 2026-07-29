Soroush Salehian Dardashti Sells 10,304 Shares of Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 10,304 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $158,681.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,584,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,406,412.80. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 64,821 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,371,612.36.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 50,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $1,228,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 225,349 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $5,536,824.93.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 41,083 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $617,888.32.

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Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

AEVA stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,225,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,341. The stock has a market cap of $881.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,670,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,751,000. Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,623,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,482 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 885,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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