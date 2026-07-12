Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SHC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sotera Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Sotera Health Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.76. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.78 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.Sotera Health's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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