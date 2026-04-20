Sound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Plans $1.20 Special Dividend

Sound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP - Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

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Sound Group Price Performance

Shares of Sound Group stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Sound Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of 186.56 and a beta of 2.48.

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc is a global, AI-powered audio company on a mission to help people connect better and live happier. Leveraging its voice AI technologies and deep expertise in audio interaction, Sound Group is building a diverse ecosystem of intelligent audio products that cater to a global user base. By integrating technology, innovative products, and real-world data within a user-centric ecosystem, the Company generates a powerful growth flywheel that drives continuous innovation and accelerates global expansion.

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