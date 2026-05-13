SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 4.5% Higher - Here's Why

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 25,892,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 27,943,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

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SoundHound AI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlight that SoundHound just posted another earnings beat and continues to grow revenue quickly, with first-quarter sales up 52% year over year. Bulls argue that expanding AI demand, plus newer initiatives like OASYS and the LivePerson deal, could support longer-term growth. Article Title

Several recent pieces highlight that SoundHound just posted another earnings beat and continues to grow revenue quickly, with first-quarter sales up 52% year over year. Bulls argue that expanding AI demand, plus newer initiatives like OASYS and the LivePerson deal, could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest has stayed high, and one recent note said SOUN has outperformed over the past month despite broader tech weakness, suggesting some traders still view it as a compelling AI name. Article Title

Investor interest has stayed high, and one recent note said SOUN has outperformed over the past month despite broader tech weakness, suggesting some traders still view it as a compelling AI name. Neutral Sentiment: SoundHound is getting more attention from investors and financial media, which can keep trading volume elevated, but these “what you need to know” and valuation-focused pieces do not add new fundamental catalysts on their own. Article Title

SoundHound is getting more attention from investors and financial media, which can keep trading volume elevated, but these “what you need to know” and valuation-focused pieces do not add new fundamental catalysts on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also underscores the main reason the stock has come under pressure: the company’s wider-than-expected loss, margin concerns, and a still-rich valuation despite strong revenue growth. Article Title

Recent coverage also underscores the main reason the stock has come under pressure: the company’s wider-than-expected loss, margin concerns, and a still-rich valuation despite strong revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: One risk-focused report said SoundHound’s unchanged risk profile and regulatory exposure continue to weigh on performance and valuation, reinforcing the market’s caution after the post-earnings selloff. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised SoundHound AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Trading Up 4.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.58. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.56 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 41.46% and a negative net margin of 91.84%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 44,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $298,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,661,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,279,011.59. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 52,968 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $359,652.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,734,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,777,193.89. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,973 shares of company stock worth $2,091,110. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,457,569 shares of the company's stock worth $698,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,987,522 shares of the company's stock worth $89,606,000 after buying an additional 2,917,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,124,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,059,000 after buying an additional 2,676,707 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 2,259.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,199,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $21,679,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company's core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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