SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of SoundThinking from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SoundThinking from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

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SoundThinking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.21.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundThinking will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundThinking

In related news, major shareholder Veradace Partners Lp acquired 105,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,983.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,008,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,747.52. This trade represents a 5.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 137,417 shares of company stock worth $979,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 972,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 554,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 407,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 62.3% during the third quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 292,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 203,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

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