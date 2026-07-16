SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SSTI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SoundThinking from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised SoundThinking from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

Get SoundThinking alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Price Performance

SSTI stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.14. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 972,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 264.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 236,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 171,733 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 534,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 203,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company's stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoundThinking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoundThinking wasn't on the list.

While SoundThinking currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here