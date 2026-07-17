South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 34017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 million.

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South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. South Plains Financial's payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Key South Plains Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting South Plains Financial this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded South Plains Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded South Plains Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Report on South Plains Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other South Plains Financial news, Director James D. Stein sold 13,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $540,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344,432 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,724.32. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,340. 24.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in South Plains Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,594 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company's stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $869.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for South Plains Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The company operates as a full-service commercial bank, providing a broad spectrum of banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients. Its principal subsidiary, South Plains Bank, holds state and national banking charters and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Federal Reserve and various state banking authorities.

The company’s product offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

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