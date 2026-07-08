South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $63.3370 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.08 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $817.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. South Plains Financial's payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other South Plains Financial news, Director James D. Stein sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $62,509.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 342,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,738,881.04. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,340 over the last 90 days. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,147 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,792 shares of the company's stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPFI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised South Plains Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on South Plains Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on South Plains Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut South Plains Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised South Plains Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Report on South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for South Plains Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The company operates as a full-service commercial bank, providing a broad spectrum of banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients. Its principal subsidiary, South Plains Bank, holds state and national banking charters and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Federal Reserve and various state banking authorities.

The company’s product offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

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