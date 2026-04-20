South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $15.46. South32 shares last traded at $15.8550, with a volume of 2,617 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded South32 from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised South32 from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on South32

South32 Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About South32

South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32's portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company's operations are organized by commodity and geography.

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