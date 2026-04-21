Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.90 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SFST alerts: Sign Up

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 2.9%

SFST opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.74. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SFST

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

In other news, insider Silvia T. King sold 2,625 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $158,786.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,721.87. This trade represents a 39.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,985 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company's stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares is the bank holding company for Southern First Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company delivers a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the needs of small and midsize businesses, professionals, and individual customers. Southern First Bancshares operates under a relationship-driven model, emphasizing personalized service and local decision–making.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside an array of lending solutions covering commercial real estate, construction, equipment financing and small business administration (SBA) loans.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Southern First Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southern First Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Southern First Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here