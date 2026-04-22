Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $997.48, Zacks reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

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Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SMBC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.66. 74,094 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $729.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMBC

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles R. Love sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,220 shares in the company, valued at $974,080. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,909 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 62,355 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 52,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,724 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 70,596 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,141 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company's stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

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