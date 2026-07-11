Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.04 and traded as high as $74.81. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $74.42, with a volume of 52,848 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 21.36%.The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, EVP Richard Windes sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,637.50. This represents a 27.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,839 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 300,944 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $16,579,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,909 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,724 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

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