Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $71.2730 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:SBSI opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1,083.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4,703.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southside Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas. Through its subsidiary, Southside Bank, it provides a broad array of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's offerings include deposit products, loan facilities and treasury management solutions tailored to the needs of its clientele. Established in 1974, Southside Bancshares has grown its footprint across East and North Texas while maintaining a community banking focus.

In the commercial banking segment, the company extends financing for real estate development, construction projects, equipment purchases and working capital needs.

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