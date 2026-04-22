Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. 9,260,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,628. The firm's 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Southwest Airlines has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines's dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.50 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUV

More Southwest Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company's stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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