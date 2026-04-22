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Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Southwest Airlines logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Big earnings and revenue miss: Southwest reported $0.45 EPS versus a $1.19 consensus (a $0.74 miss) and revenue of $7.25B versus $8.46B expected, which weakens near‑term earnings visibility.
  • Below‑consensus Q2 outlook and fuel pressure: Management set Q2 guidance at $0.35–$0.65 EPS and cited higher fuel costs as a key headwind, while introducing fees to help offset margin pressure.
  • Signs of operational improvement despite the miss: The company still posted $227M net income, a 4.6% operating margin (up ~8.1 pts YoY) and record first‑quarter passenger/revenue metrics, though the stock traded down to $39.43 on the results.
  • Interested in Southwest Airlines? Here are five stocks we like better.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.74), FiscalAI reports. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Southwest Airlines updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.650 EPS.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,379,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,571. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Southwest Airlines's payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company's stock.

Southwest Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Transformation is showing early benefits — Southwest reported improved margins, $227M net income, $0.45 EPS in line with company guidance, 4.6% operating margin (up ~8.1 pts YoY), $1.4B operating cash flow and record first‑quarter passenger and revenue metrics, supporting the company's turnaround narrative. SOUTHWEST AIRLINES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
  • Positive Sentiment: Product and digital initiatives could support revenue per passenger over time — new Chief Digital & Marketing Officer appointment and programs (e.g., Sip and Ship, route expansion) aim to monetize the network and customer base. Southwest Ties New Digital Leadership And Perks To Lofty LUV Valuation
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sell‑side positioning remains mixed — BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target (to $33) but kept an Underperform rating, and analysts' consensus is a Hold; this signals differing views on outlook versus valuation. BNP Paribas adjusts PT on Southwest Airlines
  • Negative Sentiment: Big quarter and revenue miss — Southwest reported $0.45 EPS vs. the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $7.25B vs. $8.46B consensus, directly pressuring sentiment; shortfall reduces near‑term earnings visibility. View Press Release
  • Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance below consensus and fuel headwinds — Southwest set Q2 EPS guidance of $0.35–$0.65 (midpoint < consensus) and cited higher fuel costs; management has offset some pressure via new fees and seat assignment charges, but fuel remains a key downside risk. Southwest forecasts quarterly earnings below estimates on higher fuel
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and media scrutiny — commentary (e.g., Barron's) flags that this earnings print is a test of Southwest's resilience after prior outperformance, which can amplify short‑term selling. Southwest Airlines Stock Has Defied the Turbulence

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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Earnings History for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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