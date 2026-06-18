Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Unloaded Rep.

Representative (Republican-Tennessee) recently sold shares of Southwest Airlines Co. NYSE: LUV. In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Southwest Airlines stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB ONE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative also recently made the following trade(s):

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on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova NYSE: GEV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 6/16/2026.

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Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Southwest Airlines's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Southwest Airlines has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Southwest Airlines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,038,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,335,167 shares of the airline's stock worth $393,615,000 after buying an additional 3,753,183 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,468.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,752,352 shares of the airline's stock worth $155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $143,450,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,200,530 shares of the airline's stock valued at $1,661,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.50 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Southwest Airlines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.40 to $36.10 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

About Representative

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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