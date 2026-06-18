S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $546.3889.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $417.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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