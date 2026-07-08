S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $535.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho increased their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.47.

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S&P Global Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of SPGI traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.73. The stock had a trading volume of 285,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,246. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $419.53 and its 200 day moving average is $449.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,955,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,603,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on S&P Global to $505 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and valuation. BMO Capital Markets raises target on SPGI

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on S&P Global to $505 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and valuation. Positive Sentiment: UBS and RBC both kept constructive ratings on SPGI even while trimming their targets, suggesting analysts still see upside after the latest corporate changes. UBS kept a buy rating and RBC maintained outperform. UBS and RBC cut targets on SPGI

UBS and RBC both kept constructive ratings on SPGI even while trimming their targets, suggesting analysts still see upside after the latest corporate changes. UBS kept a buy rating and RBC maintained outperform. Positive Sentiment: Barclays also reiterated an overweight view, though it lowered its target slightly to $555, implying the stock still has room to rise from current levels. Barclays lowers target on SPGI

Barclays also reiterated an overweight view, though it lowered its target slightly to $555, implying the stock still has room to rise from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global completed its Mobility spin-off and is reworking its Market Intelligence operations, a strategic move that could improve focus but also creates near-term uncertainty as investors assess the new structure. SPGI completes Mobility spin-off

S&P Global completed its Mobility spin-off and is reworking its Market Intelligence operations, a strategic move that could improve focus but also creates near-term uncertainty as investors assess the new structure. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also reshaping leadership and operations, which may be viewed as a long-term efficiency play but doesn’t provide an immediate catalyst on its own. SPGI reshapes leadership and operations

The company is also reshaping leadership and operations, which may be viewed as a long-term efficiency play but doesn’t provide an immediate catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut their price targets on SPGI in the wake of the spin-off, reflecting caution about execution risk and the stock’s rich valuation. Analyst target cuts on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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