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Space Stocks To Consider - July 9th

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
SpaceX logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat says the seven space stocks to watch today are SpaceX, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, AST SpaceMobile, Honeywell Aerospace, Boeing, and Axon Enterprise, based on recent trading activity. These names had the highest dollar trading volume among space stocks over the last several days.
  • The article highlights that “space stocks” span a broad set of businesses, including launch services, satellite communications, aerospace manufacturing, and space exploration. Investors are watching these companies for potential growth tied to commercial space activity, government spending, and satellite internet demand.
  • Among the names featured, Rocket Lab focuses on launch services and spacecraft/rocket systems, while Boeing remains involved in commercial aviation, defense, satellites, and human space flight. GE Aerospace and Axon Enterprise are also included despite being more diversified companies with aerospace or related technology exposure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SpaceX, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, AST SpaceMobile, Honeywell Aerospace, Boeing, and Axon Enterprise are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the space industry, including satellite communications, launch services, space exploration, aerospace manufacturing, and related technologies. For stock market investors, the term typically refers to companies expected to benefit from growth in commercial space activity, government space spending, and new applications such as satellite internet, Earth observation, and space infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SpaceX Right Now?

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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