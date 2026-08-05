SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $246.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 96.28% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPCX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SpaceX from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SpaceX from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of SpaceX to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of SpaceX in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpaceX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.39.

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SpaceX Price Performance

SpaceX stock opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. SpaceX has a 52 week low of $104.83 and a 52 week high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth $201,137,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter worth about $3,768,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000.

SpaceX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX reported second-quarter revenue of $7.81 billion , up 91.9% year over year and ahead of analyst expectations. Its adjusted EBITDA also reportedly exceeded consensus, while the company’s loss of $0.09 per share was narrower than expected. Reuters earnings report

SpaceX reported second-quarter revenue of , up 91.9% year over year and ahead of analyst expectations. Its adjusted EBITDA also reportedly exceeded consensus, while the company’s loss of $0.09 per share was narrower than expected. Positive Sentiment: Starlink remains the primary profit engine , generating approximately $4.3 billion in quarterly revenue and about $1.66 billion in operating profit. Management also pointed to strong demand for AI-compute services, including new contracts that could support future revenue growth. TechCrunch SpaceX growth report

, generating approximately $4.3 billion in quarterly revenue and about $1.66 billion in operating profit. Management also pointed to strong demand for AI-compute services, including new contracts that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts maintained Buy or Outperform ratings and bullish price targets, citing Starlink’s expansion, potential Starship reusability, AI growth, and management’s long-term revenue ambitions. TipRanks analyst rating

Several analysts maintained Buy or Outperform ratings and bullish price targets, citing Starlink’s expansion, potential Starship reusability, AI growth, and management’s long-term revenue ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX said it plans to use Nvidia hardware exclusively for its AI infrastructure, potentially strengthening its computing capabilities but also highlighting the scale of its planned investment. Benzinga Nvidia report

SpaceX said it plans to use Nvidia hardware exclusively for its AI infrastructure, potentially strengthening its computing capabilities but also highlighting the scale of its planned investment. Negative Sentiment: Capital expenditures surged to roughly $18.4 billion in the quarter—more than twice revenue and nearly seven times the year-ago level. AI and space operations remain loss-making, raising concerns that Starlink’s profits may not be sufficient to fund Musk’s ambitions or generate reliable free cash flow. CNBC capital expenditure report

Capital expenditures surged to roughly in the quarter—more than twice revenue and nearly seven times the year-ago level. AI and space operations remain loss-making, raising concerns that Starlink’s profits may not be sufficient to fund Musk’s ambitions or generate reliable free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Approximately 911 million insider and pre-IPO shares become eligible for sale on August 6, potentially more than doubling the public float and creating significant near-term selling pressure. Reuters lockup report

Approximately become eligible for sale on August 6, potentially more than doubling the public float and creating significant near-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: SpaceX also recorded an approximately $540 million unrealized loss on its Bitcoin holdings, adding volatility to reported results, while Starlink Mobile’s expansion could intensify competition with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Bitcoin.com SpaceX report

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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