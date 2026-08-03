SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Stock Price Up 5.7% - What's Next?

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.92 and last traded at $114.53. Approximately 68,996,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 101,795,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

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Key Headlines Impacting SpaceX

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Outperform rating and maintained a $225 price target, implying substantial upside if SpaceX delivers strong growth and execution. RBC rating reference

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating and maintained a $225 price target, implying substantial upside if SpaceX delivers strong growth and execution. Positive Sentiment: Investors are hopeful that Starlink’s expanding broadband business—particularly higher-value aviation and maritime customers—can generate the margins and cash flow needed to fund Starship, artificial intelligence infrastructure and other long-term initiatives. SpaceX’s first results put Musk’s AI spending under Wall Street microscope

Investors are hopeful that Starlink’s expanding broadband business—particularly higher-value aviation and maritime customers—can generate the margins and cash flow needed to fund Starship, artificial intelligence infrastructure and other long-term initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and investors view SpaceX’s reusable rockets, Starlink network and long-term space and AI opportunities as a potentially durable growth story. Bullish forecasts suggest the stock could rebound if earnings validate its roughly $1.4 trillion valuation. Why Wall Street remains optimistic on SpaceX

Some analysts and investors view SpaceX’s reusable rockets, Starlink network and long-term space and AI opportunities as a potentially durable growth story. Bullish forecasts suggest the stock could rebound if earnings validate its roughly $1.4 trillion valuation. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX reports second-quarter results after the market closes on August 4. Consensus expectations cited in the coverage include more than $6.8 billion in revenue, approximately $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA and a net loss of about $0.25 per share. Investors will focus less on headline revenue than on Starlink margins, free cash flow, capital expenditures and management guidance. SpaceX’s first earnings report

SpaceX reports second-quarter results after the market closes on August 4. Consensus expectations cited in the coverage include more than $6.8 billion in revenue, approximately $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA and a net loss of about $0.25 per share. Investors will focus less on headline revenue than on Starlink margins, free cash flow, capital expenditures and management guidance. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call is also expected to spotlight Elon Musk’s strategy and vision, including AI spending and Starship development. Musk’s unusually strong voting control gives him broad freedom to pursue those plans, limiting the ability of shareholders to challenge management decisions. Elon Musk’s control of SpaceX

The earnings call is also expected to spotlight Elon Musk’s strategy and vision, including AI spending and Starship development. Musk’s unusually strong voting control gives him broad freedom to pursue those plans, limiting the ability of shareholders to challenge management decisions. Negative Sentiment: Approximately 911 million shares are expected to become eligible for sale around August 5-6, more than doubling the public float. The potential supply surge could pressure SPCX even if earnings are strong, as employees, early investors and other insiders gain liquidity. SpaceX lockup expiration

Approximately 911 million shares are expected to become eligible for sale around August 5-6, more than doubling the public float. The potential supply surge could pressure SPCX even if earnings are strong, as employees, early investors and other insiders gain liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Short sellers have reportedly amassed a $24.6 billion position, equivalent to roughly 34% of the restricted tradeable float. This crowded bearish positioning increases the risk of sharp moves in either direction after earnings. SpaceX short interest and earnings

Short sellers have reportedly amassed a $24.6 billion position, equivalent to roughly 34% of the restricted tradeable float. This crowded bearish positioning increases the risk of sharp moves in either direction after earnings. Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysts are concerned that projected capital spending—potentially rising substantially through 2028—will keep free cash flow negative, pressure margins and make the stock’s valuation difficult to justify. Governance criticism and competition from Amazon’s satellite ambitions add further risks. SpaceX earnings and spending risks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCX shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of SpaceX in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna began coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SpaceX from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPCX

SpaceX Stock Up 5.6%

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpaceX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SpaceX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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