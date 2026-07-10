Go Pro
→ Free Today: Your First Trade Playbook (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Trading Down 4.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
SpaceX logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SpaceX shares fell 4.5% on Friday, trading as low as $145.07 after closing at $152.16 the prior day. Volume was also well below average, with about 45.8 million shares changing hands.
  • Despite the pullback, Wall Street sentiment remains mostly bullish: several analysts recently initiated or upgraded coverage, and price targets range from $175 to as high as $800. Bank of America set a $235 target, while the overall consensus is a Moderate Buy with a $239.12 average target.
  • Investors are balancing growth catalysts against risks, including SpaceX’s addition to the Nasdaq-100 and strong interest from firms like ARK Invest, versus concerns about losses, heavy AI spending, valuation pressure, and rising competition from China’s reusable rocket progress.
  • Interested in SpaceX? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.07 and last traded at $145.30. 45,774,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 133,431,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.16.

Key SpaceX News

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised SpaceX from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SpaceX in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised SpaceX to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPCX

SpaceX Price Performance

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SpaceX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter valued at $89,000.

SpaceX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SpaceX Right Now?

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines