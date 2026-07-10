SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Trading Down 4.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.07 and last traded at $145.30. 45,774,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 133,431,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.16.

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Key SpaceX News

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised SpaceX from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SpaceX in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised SpaceX to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPCX

SpaceX Price Performance

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SpaceX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SpaceX during the second quarter valued at $89,000.

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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