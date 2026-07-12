SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SpaceX from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra started coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "sell" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on SpaceX in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.12.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPCX
SpaceX Price Performance
NASDAQ SPCX traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $145.30. 46,382,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,493,516. SpaceX has a fifty-two week low of $145.07 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64.
SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpaceX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter worth $201,137,000. Tema ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at $32,037,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpaceX in the second quarter valued at $8,027,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth $3,768,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth $3,383,000.
Key Stories Impacting SpaceX
Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage turned broadly bullish, with several firms initiating buy ratings and Raymond James setting a street-high $800 price target, arguing SpaceX could still have major upside if Starlink and launch growth scale as expected. Raymond James Sets Wall Street's Highest Price Target on SpaceX Stock at $800. Here's the Math Behind the 425% Upside Call.
- Positive Sentiment: SpaceX was added to the Nasdaq-100, which could drive forced buying from index funds and support demand for the shares over time. SpaceX Added to Nasdaq-100 and Could Trigger $4.3B in Forced Passive Buying
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest continued buying SpaceX shares, signaling that some growth investors still see the post-IPO pullback as a buying opportunity. Cathie Wood Buys More SpaceX, Sells AMD, BioNTech, and Other Growth Stocks, 7/9/26
- Neutral Sentiment: Backpack launched 24/7 trading of tokenized real U.S. equities, including SpaceX, expanding access for international investors but not directly changing the company’s fundamentals. Beyond SpaceX: First Trust Launches FSPC Space Economy ETF Focused on AI, Satellites, Launch Leaders
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary intensified around SpaceX’s valuation, with multiple reports saying the IPO hype is fading and that the company’s true value may be far below its market cap. SpaceX: The IPO Hype Is Fading - Why Shares' True Value May Be Less Than Half Its Market Cap
- Negative Sentiment: Several stories highlighted mounting concerns about losses, heavy AI spending, and funding needs, reinforcing worries that profits may remain distant despite strong revenue growth. SpaceX Lost $4.28 Billion on $4.7 Billion in Revenue Last Quarter. Here's What's Going On.
- Negative Sentiment: China’s first successful reusable rocket booster landing also raised competitive pressure on SpaceX’s launch leadership story. China Lands Reusable Rocket Booster for the First Time, Closes Gap With SpaceX in Orbital Launch Race
About SpaceX
(Get Free Report
)
SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.
Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.
While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.
Get This Free Report
"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.