SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SpaceX from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra started coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "sell" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on SpaceX in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.12.

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SpaceX Price Performance

NASDAQ SPCX traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $145.30. 46,382,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,493,516. SpaceX has a fifty-two week low of $145.07 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpaceX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter worth $201,137,000. Tema ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at $32,037,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpaceX in the second quarter valued at $8,027,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth $3,768,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth $3,383,000.

Key Stories Impacting SpaceX

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

About SpaceX

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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