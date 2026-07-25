Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ventum Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$12.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$4.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.40.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 14.14%.The company had revenue of C$136.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.305004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spartan Delta

In other news, insider Robert John Day sold 6,191 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.91, for a total transaction of C$73,734.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,282.44. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. Also, insider Ojay Platt sold 5,582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.04, for a total value of C$72,789.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,594,883.28. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,163 shares of company stock worth $177,690. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company's stock.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability in both operations and financial performance. The Company's culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company's organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner in relation to the environment and communities it operates in.

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