Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.2820 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million.

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Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SPRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 302,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,862. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.55. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Spero Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to address multidrug‐resistant bacterial infections. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company aims to advance a pipeline of oral and intravenous antibiotic candidates designed to treat serious infectious diseases that pose significant public health challenges.

The company's lead candidate, tebipenem HBr, is an oral carbapenem antibiotic being developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections caused by resistant Gram‐negative pathogens.

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