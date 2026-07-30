Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.44, FiscalAI reports. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company had revenue of $313.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Sphere Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Sphere Entertainment's conference call:

Sphere revenue and profitability increased: The Sphere segment generated $226.4 million in revenue, up nearly 30% year over year, while adjusted operating income rose to $39.9 million from $24.9 million.

The Sphere segment generated $226.4 million in revenue, up nearly 30% year over year, while adjusted operating income rose to $39.9 million from $24.9 million. Wizard of Oz continues to perform strongly: The experience has sold nearly 3.6 million tickets and generated approximately $450 million in ticket sales. Management expects to launch an enhanced “Wizard of Oz 2.0” version around September and believes the production could have a long lifespan.

The experience has sold nearly 3.6 million tickets and generated approximately $450 million in ticket sales. Management expects to launch an enhanced “Wizard of Oz 2.0” version around September and believes the production could have a long lifespan. Expansion and content pipeline are advancing: Construction is underway in Abu Dhabi with completion expected by the end of 2029, while National Harbor is pursuing third-party financing and permitting. Management also expects “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to debut in 2027 and estimates three to four Sphere experiences could be available by the end of that year.

Construction is underway in Abu Dhabi with completion expected by the end of 2029, while National Harbor is pursuing third-party financing and permitting. Management also expects “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to debut in 2027 and estimates three to four Sphere experiences could be available by the end of that year. MSG Networks weakened materially: Revenue fell to $87.3 million from $107.1 million, and adjusted operating income declined to $11 million from $36.5 million, reflecting an approximately 16.5% subscriber decrease and lower advertising revenue.

Revenue fell to $87.3 million from $107.1 million, and adjusted operating income declined to $11 million from $36.5 million, reflecting an approximately 16.5% subscriber decrease and lower advertising revenue. Advertising and sponsorship momentum improved: Exosphere advertising, sponsorship, and suite license fees grew, with management citing major-brand activations and a pipeline of potential multi-year partnerships extending into 2027.

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Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 7.3%

NYSE SPHR traded up $10.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,553. The company's fifty day moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,497 shares of the company's stock worth $78,054,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 760,160 shares of the company's stock worth $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,886 shares of the company's stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,794 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,143,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sphere Entertainment

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co NYSE: SPHR is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of large-scale immersive entertainment venues. Established as a standalone entity in early 2023 following its separation from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Sphere leverages cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to create next-generation concert, film and cultural experiences. The company’s flagship venue in Las Vegas showcases its core capabilities, while additional projects are in various stages of development around the world.

At the Las Vegas Sphere, Sphere Entertainment has installed one of the largest LED display surfaces on the planet, wrapping audiences in 16K resolution imagery and spatial audio powered by proprietary sound systems.

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