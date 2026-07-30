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Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Spin Master logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Spin Master shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$24.13 before closing at C$21.89.
  • Analysts raised their price targets, with Jefferies at C$26 and TD at C$27. The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average target of C$27.20.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of C$620.03 million and EPS of C$0.11, while maintaining a quarterly dividend of C$0.12, equivalent to a 2.3% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.13 and last traded at C$21.89, with a volume of 39201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spin Master from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$27.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TOY

Spin Master Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is C$20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. Spin Master had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.The business had revenue of C$620.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Spin Master's payout ratio is presently -22.58%.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp. TSX: TOY is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol ®, Melissa & Doug ®, Bakugan ® and Rubik's ® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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