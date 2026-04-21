Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,069.72 and traded as high as GBX 7,622. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at GBX 7,456, with a volume of 218,534 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,800 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 7,350 target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,450 to GBX 7,250 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 8,012.50.

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Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of £5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,258.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,069.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 296.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louisa Burdet sold 671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,655, for a total transaction of £44,655.05. Also, insider Nimesh Patel purchased 1,423 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,370 per share, for a total transaction of £104,875.10. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax Group is positioned to play a critical role in enabling the industrial transition to net zero, aligned to our Purpose to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders as we engineer a more efficient, safer and sustainable world. We put solving customers' problems at the heart of our total solutions approach. Our global thermal energy and fluid technology solutions improve operating efficiency and safety in our customers' critical industrial processes. Our new-to-world decarbonisation* solutions will use our proprietary technologies to electrify boilers for the raising of steam, as well as the electrification of other critical industrial process heating applications.

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