Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. Spire has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.97%.The company's revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Spire has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Spire's payout ratio is 58.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spire

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.46 per share, with a total value of $39,230.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,680. This trade represents a 6.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan L. Hyman sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $307,709.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,150,890.45. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $72,990,000 after acquiring an additional 612,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spire by 44.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,263 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $68,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,646 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 185,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spire by 53.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,657 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 172,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc NYSE: SR, formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire's service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

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