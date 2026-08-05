Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRAD. UBS Group cut Sportradar Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.69.

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Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.61. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.23%.The company had revenue of $431.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,674 shares of the company's stock worth $287,158,000 after buying an additional 1,929,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sportradar Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,175,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,545 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,117,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,116,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,167,000 after acquiring an additional 901,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,988,207 shares of the company's stock worth $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying operating performance remained solid: Q2 revenue rose 19% year over year to €378 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to €76 million, and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow rose 20% to €117 million, while free cash flow increased 14% to €59 million. Sportradar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Underlying operating performance remained solid: Q2 revenue rose 19% year over year to €378 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to €76 million, and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow rose 20% to €117 million, while free cash flow increased 14% to €59 million. Positive Sentiment: New multi-year agreements with prediction-market operators Kalshi and Polymarket, along with the Wimbledon rights extension, could expand Sportradar’s addressable market and support future growth.

New multi-year agreements with prediction-market operators Kalshi and Polymarket, along with the Wimbledon rights extension, could expand Sportradar’s addressable market and support future growth. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased $140 million of shares during the quarter and maintained a debt-free liquidity position, providing potential support for per-share value.

The company repurchased $140 million of shares during the quarter and maintained a debt-free liquidity position, providing potential support for per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering estimates, Truist, Citigroup and Canaccord retained “buy” ratings, while Citizens JMP maintained “market outperform.” Their revised targets of $16 to $24 remain above the current trading level. Analyst price-target updates

Despite lowering estimates, Truist, Citigroup and Canaccord retained “buy” ratings, while Citizens JMP maintained “market outperform.” Their revised targets of $16 to $24 remain above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high, with call volume approximately 77% above average, indicating speculative bullish interest but not necessarily a change in fundamentals.

Options activity was unusually high, with call volume approximately 77% above average, indicating speculative bullish interest but not necessarily a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss versus consensus expectations for a $0.06–$0.07 profit, and revenue of approximately $431 million also fell short of estimates near $436 million. Sportradar Q2 earnings report

Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss versus consensus expectations for a $0.06–$0.07 profit, and revenue of approximately $431 million also fell short of estimates near $436 million. Negative Sentiment: Sportradar posted a €4 million quarterly loss, compared with a €49 million profit a year earlier, largely because of unfavorable foreign-currency effects. U.S. growth also moderated.

Sportradar posted a €4 million quarterly loss, compared with a €49 million profit a year earlier, largely because of unfavorable foreign-currency effects. U.S. growth also moderated. Negative Sentiment: Analysts broadly cut targets: JPMorgan lowered its target to $15 and kept a “neutral” rating, Wells Fargo reduced its target to $14, and BTIG reaffirmed “neutral.” These revisions suggest expectations for earnings recovery have been pushed out. Analysts cut Sportradar forecasts

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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