Sportradar Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,951 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average volume of 3,921 call options.

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Key Stories Impacting Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 19% year over year to €377.8 million, driven by 21% growth in Betting Technology & Solutions and a 27% increase in Betting & Gaming Content, helped by the IMG ARENA acquisition and customer adoption. U.S. revenue increased 16%, while Rest of World revenue grew 20%. Sportradar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 19% year over year to €377.8 million, driven by 21% growth in Betting Technology & Solutions and a 27% increase in Betting & Gaming Content, helped by the IMG ARENA acquisition and customer adoption. U.S. revenue increased 16%, while Rest of World revenue grew 20%. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to €76.3 million, with the margin expanding to 20.2%. Operating cash flow grew 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million, indicating continued cash-generation strength. Sportradar Group AG Q2 2026 Earnings

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to €76.3 million, with the margin expanding to 20.2%. Operating cash flow grew 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million, indicating continued cash-generation strength. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar raised or reaffirmed an ambitious 2026 framework of 19%–21% constant-currency revenue growth and 24%–27% adjusted EBITDA growth. New multiyear agreements with Kalshi and Polymarket expand its exposure to prediction markets, while the Wimbledon rights renewal supports its premium sports-content portfolio. Sportradar Delivers Double-Digit Q2 2026 Growth

Sportradar raised or reaffirmed an ambitious 2026 framework of 19%–21% constant-currency revenue growth and 24%–27% adjusted EBITDA growth. New multiyear agreements with Kalshi and Polymarket expand its exposure to prediction markets, while the Wimbledon rights renewal supports its premium sports-content portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: The company repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and expanded its revolving credit facility to €250 million through 2031. However, cash declined to €251 million at quarter-end, partly because of share repurchases and sports-rights investments; Sportradar reported no debt outstanding.

The company repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and expanded its revolving credit facility to €250 million through 2031. However, cash declined to €251 million at quarter-end, partly because of share repurchases and sports-rights investments; Sportradar reported no debt outstanding. Negative Sentiment: Sportradar reported a loss of $0.01 per share, versus analyst expectations for approximately $0.06–$0.07 of earnings and $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue of about $431 million also fell short of the roughly $436 million consensus estimate. Sportradar Shares Tumble After Q2 Revenue Miss

Sportradar reported a loss of $0.01 per share, versus analyst expectations for approximately $0.06–$0.07 of earnings and $0.17 a year earlier. Revenue of about $431 million also fell short of the roughly $436 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Net income swung to a €4 million loss from a €49 million profit as a €9 million unrealized foreign-currency loss, severance expenses and lower taxes offset strong operating performance. Reports also characterized the full-year outlook as below investor expectations, reinforcing concerns about moderating U.S. growth and currency headwinds. Sportradar Reports Q2 Loss

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Trading Down 15.7%

Shares of SRAD traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.26. 5,100,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.19 million during the quarter. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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