Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $527.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $531.00 to $527.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock's current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $629.55.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $483.00 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $748.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $484.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.45, for a total value of $9,967,548.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,692,918.55. The trade was a 50.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $45,784,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 455 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 990 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify surpassed 300 million Premium subscribers for the first time, while monthly active users rose 12% year over year to 777 million. The milestone reinforces the company’s scale and supports its long-term pricing, advertising and engagement opportunities. Spotify now has over 300M subscribers

Spotify surpassed 300 million Premium subscribers for the first time, while monthly active users rose 12% year over year to 777 million. The milestone reinforces the company’s scale and supports its long-term pricing, advertising and engagement opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 14% year over year to €4.78 billion, and Spotify swung from a year-earlier loss to roughly €545 million in net income. The company also reported record gross-margin performance, highlighting operating leverage as the business expands. Spotify tops 300 million premium subscribers as profit surges

Second-quarter revenue increased approximately 14% year over year to €4.78 billion, and Spotify swung from a year-earlier loss to roughly €545 million in net income. The company also reported record gross-margin performance, highlighting operating leverage as the business expands. Positive Sentiment: Spotify expanded its planned AI-powered remix and cover product through a licensing agreement with Merlin, which represents more than 30,000 independent labels and distributors. The opt-in model is intended to provide artist credit and compensation while creating a potential new paid feature. Spotify adds Merlin to its AI music remix and covers effort

Spotify expanded its planned AI-powered remix and cover product through a licensing agreement with Merlin, which represents more than 30,000 independent labels and distributors. The opt-in model is intended to provide artist credit and compensation while creating a potential new paid feature. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued a strong third-quarter revenue outlook of about €5.00 billion, with projected operating income of approximately €670 million and gross margin of 32.9%. However, the guidance also calls for 788 million monthly active users, implying slower growth than the latest quarter.

Management issued a strong third-quarter revenue outlook of about €5.00 billion, with projected operating income of approximately €670 million and gross margin of 32.9%. However, the guidance also calls for 788 million monthly active users, implying slower growth than the latest quarter. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings per share came in below analyst expectations, and revenue was slightly under consensus. The shortfall overshadowed the subscriber milestone and raised concerns that Spotify’s higher marketing investment and spending on AI features could pressure near-term profitability. Spotify forecasts weak profit as user growth slows

Second-quarter earnings per share came in below analyst expectations, and revenue was slightly under consensus. The shortfall overshadowed the subscriber milestone and raised concerns that Spotify’s higher marketing investment and spending on AI features could pressure near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: User growth is slowing in Spotify’s key North American and European markets, while the third-quarter profit forecast fell below Wall Street expectations. That outlook, rather than subscriber totals alone, appears to be driving the negative investor reaction. Spotify Stock Falls After Music Streamer Misses Earnings Goal

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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