Sprott (SII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $80.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.06 million. Sprott had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

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Sprott Price Performance

SII opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sprott has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $169.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Sprott's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprott from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sprott in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprott presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SII

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Sprott by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company's stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott's product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

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